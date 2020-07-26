Aviation Machinist’s Mate Airman Christian Myers, left, from Las Vegas, and Chief Aviation Machinist’s Mate Khanhduy Ngo, from San Jose, California, perform maintenance on an F414 engine in the jet shop of the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Erica Bechard)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.26.2020 Date Posted: 08.14.2020 23:06 Photo ID: 6315562 VIRIN: 200814-N-DL524-1013 Resolution: 5615x4156 Size: 857.52 KB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Erica Bechard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.