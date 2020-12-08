U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Stephanie Hergesheimer, a medical surgical nurse at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, plays with her six-year-old daughter, who Hergesheimer wishes to be an inspiration for. At a young age, the Vernon, Connecticut native entered foster care due to her mother terminating parental rights and an imprisoned father. Over the span of 15 years, Hergesheimer found herself bouncing from foster family to foster family, living in a total of 33 foster homes.
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2020 12:13
|Photo ID:
|6312973
|VIRIN:
|200812-A-EK666-117
|Resolution:
|6272x4480
|Size:
|411.08 KB
|Location:
|LANDSTUHL, RP, DE
|Hometown:
|VERNON, CT, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Army nurse overcomes hardship, prevails over statistics
