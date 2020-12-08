Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army nurse overcomes hardship, prevails over statistics

    Army nurse overcomes hardship, prevails over statistics

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    08.12.2020

    Photo by Marcy Sanchez  

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Stephanie Hergesheimer, a medical surgical nurse at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, plays with her six-year-old daughter, who Hergesheimer wishes to be an inspiration for. At a young age, the Vernon, Connecticut native entered foster care due to her mother terminating parental rights and an imprisoned father. Over the span of 15 years, Hergesheimer found herself bouncing from foster family to foster family, living in a total of 33 foster homes.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2020
    Date Posted: 08.14.2020
    Location: LANDSTUHL, RP, DE 
    Hometown: VERNON, CT, US
    Women's Equality Day
    Adversity
    Female Soldier
    Resilience
    Soldiers
    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center
    Foster Care
    Army Nurse
    Army Medicine
    LRMC
    Regional Health Command-Europe
    Target_news_Europe

