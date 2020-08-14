Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army nurse overcomes hardship, prevails over statistics [Image 1 of 6]

    Army nurse overcomes hardship, prevails over statistics

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    08.14.2020

    Photo by William Beach 

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Stephanie Hergesheimer, a medical surgical nurse at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, prepares a vital sign monitor for use at LRMC, Aug. 14. At a young age, the Vernon, Connecticut native entered foster care, finding herself in 33 foster homes over 15 years. Over the past decade, Hergesheimer enlisted in the U.S. Army, attained two college degrees as a single mother and has thrived in the Army.

