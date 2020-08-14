U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Stephanie Hergesheimer, a medical surgical nurse at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, prepares a vital sign monitor for use at LRMC, Aug. 14. At a young age, the Vernon, Connecticut native entered foster care, finding herself in 33 foster homes over 15 years. Over the past decade, Hergesheimer enlisted in the U.S. Army, attained two college degrees as a single mother and has thrived in the Army.
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2020 12:13
|Photo ID:
|6312962
|VIRIN:
|200814-D-GW628-911
|Resolution:
|4262x3044
|Size:
|2.29 MB
|Location:
|LANDSTUHL, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Army nurse overcomes hardship, prevails over statistics [Image 6 of 6], by William Beach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
