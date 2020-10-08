Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Structures metal shop aids EAEF COVID-19 mission

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    08.10.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nesha Stanton 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Tyler Sellitto, middle, Senior Airman Dyllan Greer, left, and Airman 1st Class Austen Campbell, structural journeymen from the 786th Civil Engineer Squadron, assemble a bio containment unit ramp at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 10, 2020. The team fabricated BCU ramps to aid the 10th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Flight’s COVID-19 mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nesha Humes Stanton)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Structures metal shop aids EAEF COVID-19 mission [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Nesha Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

