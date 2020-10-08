Structures metal shop aids EAEF COVID-19 mission

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Tyler Sellitto, middle, Senior Airman Dyllan Greer, left, and Airman 1st Class Austen Campbell, structural journeymen from the 786th Civil Engineer Squadron, assemble a bio containment unit ramp at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 10, 2020. The team fabricated BCU ramps to aid the 10th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Flight’s COVID-19 mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nesha Humes Stanton)

