Structures metal shop aids EAEF COVID-19 mission

A team of structural journeymen from the 786th Civil Engineer Squadron installed the first of two bio containment unit (BCU) ramps aboard a C-17 Globemaster III at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, August 12, 2020.



Senior Airman Dyllan Greer, Airman 1st Class Tyler Sellitto, Airman 1st Class Austen Campbell, and local national Thomas Spies, have been working diligently to calculate and construct ramps fabricated from aluminum diamond-plated metal, in order to smoothly load BCUs such as a Negatively Pressurized Conex for the 10th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Flight’s COVID-19 mission.



Prior to the BCU ramps installation, wood boards were used creating a tripping hazard with questionable durability. Now, the newfound slip-resistant ramps employ a secure baring ensuring AE medics can remove their focus from their feet while working around an infection control unit to better care for their patients.



The structural journeymen’s handcrafted ramps improved the safety and efficiency of the EAEF COVID-19 mission.



During the week long construction, the four-man team utilized six various machines.



“It went pretty smooth,” Greer said about creating the ramp. “I think we got all the proper measurements the first time due to all the machinery we have in the shop, and we were able to fabricate it without any issue.”



Of the 30 jobs a week the structures metal shop is assigned, this job contrasted from their norm.



“This project is different because it is on an aircraft,” Campbell said. “There is more that you have to keep in mind working on a flight line. We have to make sure there’s no metal shavings when we leave the aircraft and the work has to be completely clean. We had to run back to the shop for anything additional we couldn’t do on the spot. And, since the ramp is so large it makes it more difficult than normal.”



Overall, the team is proud to support the COVID-19 mission and feeling good about their results.



“I’m confident our next installation will go without any issues,” Greer said.

