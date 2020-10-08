U.S. Air Force structural journeymen from the 786th Civil Engineer Squadron utilize a combination of tools and diagrams to calculate, measure and construct a bio containment unit ramp from scratch at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 10, 2020. The ramp smoothly loads BCUs such as a Negatively Pressurized Conex used for infection control onto on C-17 Globemaster III aircraft for the 10th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Flight’s COVID-19 mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nesha Humes Stanton)
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2020 06:28
|Photo ID:
|6312080
|VIRIN:
|200810-F-HB697-1058
|Resolution:
|5017x3712
|Size:
|5.18 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Structures metal shop aids EAEF COVID-19 mission [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Nesha Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Structures metal shop aids EAEF COVID-19 mission
LEAVE A COMMENT