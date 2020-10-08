Structures metal shop aids EAEF COVID-19 mission

U.S. Air Force structural journeymen from the 786th Civil Engineer Squadron utilize a combination of tools and diagrams to calculate, measure and construct a bio containment unit ramp from scratch at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 10, 2020. The ramp smoothly loads BCUs such as a Negatively Pressurized Conex used for infection control onto on C-17 Globemaster III aircraft for the 10th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Flight’s COVID-19 mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nesha Humes Stanton)

