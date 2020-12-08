Heather Bradley, 86th Airlift Wing Equal Opportunity director, teaches a class at the Lindberg Hof Dining Facility on Kapaun Air Station, Germany, Aug. 12, 2020. The class, titled “Unconscious Bias: Understanding Bias to Unleash Potential,” teaches people about how biases can lead to poor decision-making, how to reduce them and increase performance in organizations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Taylor D. Slater)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.12.2020 Date Posted: 08.14.2020 04:22 Photo ID: 6312073 VIRIN: 200812-F-PJ020-2006 Resolution: 6536x4362 Size: 14.73 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Continuing the conversation: EO leads the way with diversity classes [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.