Heather Bradley, 86th Airlift Wing Equal Opportunity director, teaches a class at the Lindberg Hof Dining Facility on Kapaun Air Station, Germany, Aug. 12, 2020. The class, titled “Unconscious Bias: Understanding Bias to Unleash Potential,” teaches people about how biases can lead to poor decision-making, how to reduce them and increase performance in organizations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Taylor D. Slater)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2020 04:22
|Photo ID:
|6312073
|VIRIN:
|200812-F-PJ020-2006
|Resolution:
|6536x4362
|Size:
|14.73 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Continuing the conversation: EO leads the way with diversity classes [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Continuing the conversation: EO leads the way with diversity classes
