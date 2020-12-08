Heather Bradley, 86th Airlift Wing Equal Opportunity director, right, teaches a class at the Lindberg Hof Dining Facility on Kapaun Air Station, Germany, Aug. 12, 2020. The EO office aims to open the “Unconscious Bias: Understanding Bias to Unleash Potential” class for the general public in late August. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Taylor D. Slater)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2020 04:21
|Photo ID:
|6312056
|VIRIN:
|200812-F-PJ020-1071
|Resolution:
|4876x4111
|Size:
|11.58 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Continuing the conversation: EO leads the way with diversity classes [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Continuing the conversation: EO leads the way with diversity classes
LEAVE A COMMENT