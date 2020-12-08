Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Continuing the conversation: EO leads the way with diversity classes [Image 2 of 5]

    Continuing the conversation: EO leads the way with diversity classes

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    08.12.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Taylor Slater 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Heather Bradley, 86th Airlift Wing Equal Opportunity director, right, teaches a class at the Lindberg Hof Dining Facility on Kapaun Air Station, Germany, Aug. 12, 2020. The EO office aims to open the “Unconscious Bias: Understanding Bias to Unleash Potential” class for the general public in late August. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Taylor D. Slater)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2020
    Date Posted: 08.14.2020 04:21
    Photo ID: 6312056
    VIRIN: 200812-F-PJ020-1071
    Resolution: 4876x4111
    Size: 11.58 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    This work, Continuing the conversation: EO leads the way with diversity classes [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

