Continuing the conversation: EO leads the way with diversity classes

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brandon Drawns, 786th Force Support Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of fitness assessments, speaks with Heather Bradley, 86th Airlift Wing Equal Opportunity director, during a class at the Lindberg Hof Dining Facility on Kapaun Air Station, Germany, Aug. 12, 2020. As discussions about race continue, EO has designed a course from an outside training agency titled “Unconscious Bias: Understanding Bias to Unleash Potential,” to bring awareness to biases people may have without realizing it and how to properly deal with them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Taylor D. Slater)

