    Prince Sultan POL Airmen fuel up UH-60 [Image 5 of 10]

    Prince Sultan POL Airmen fuel up UH-60

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, ARMED FORCES EUROPE, SAUDI ARABIA

    08.11.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Cary Smith 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Airmen from the 378th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron petroleum, oil, and lubricants section fuel up a UH-60 Blackhawk after a flight at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Aug. 11, 2020. Airmen from POL ensure UH-60s and F-15s at Prince Sultan Air Base are fueled up and ready for any mission requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Cary Smith)

    Date Taken: 08.11.2020
    Date Posted: 08.14.2020 04:31
    Photo ID: 6312061
    VIRIN: 200811-F-LS872-2026
    Resolution: 4592x3280
    Size: 12.26 MB
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, ARMED FORCES EUROPE, SA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Prince Sultan POL Airmen fuel up UH-60 [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Cary Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    oil
    Fuel
    POL
    UH-60 Blackhawk
    petroleum
    JP-8
    Air Force
    United States Air Force
    USAF
    UH-60
    Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
    Cary Smith
    Staff Sgt. Cary Smith
    Prince Sultan Air Base
    PSAB
    378th ELRS
    378th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron
    378th Air Expeditionary Wing
    378th AEW
    and lubricants

