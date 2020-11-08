Prince Sultan POL Airmen fuel up UH-60

Airmen from the 378th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron petroleum, oil, and lubricants section fuel up a UH-60 Blackhawk after a flight at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Aug. 11, 2020. Airmen from POL ensure UH-60s and F-15s at Prince Sultan Air Base are fueled up and ready for any mission requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Cary Smith)

