Airmen from the 378th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron petroleum, oil, and lubricants section fuel up a UH-60 Blackhawk after a flight at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Aug. 11, 2020. Airmen from POL ensure UH-60s and F-15s at Prince Sultan Air Base are fueled up and ready for any mission requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Cary Smith)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2020 04:30
|Photo ID:
|6312057
|VIRIN:
|200811-F-LS872-2005
|Resolution:
|4592x3280
|Size:
|10.83 MB
|Location:
|PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Prince Sultan POL Airmen fuel up UH-60 [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Cary Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
