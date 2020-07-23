From the ridge line, Lt. Col. Michael Klaphake, battalion commander of the 1st Squadron, 94th Cavalry Regiment, observes his Soldiers attack the enemy and monitors the battle in his Bradley Fighting Vehicle on July 23, 2020 at Fort Irwin, California's, National Training Center.



Soldiers of the 1-94th Cavalry, conduct tough, realistic and unified land operations while in “The Box” at NTC, which provides Armored Brigade Combat Teams the ability to fully deploy all assets in a training exercise. In the deployment-like setting, the Squadron squared off against an opposition force from the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment-Blackhorse, a U.S. Army brigade that operates as a near-peer enemy force for units on a rotation at NTC, located on Fort Irwin in California.



The Squadron pressed forward through a main corridor of The Box to advance on enemy defensive positions in an effort to shape the battle field and set the tone for future operations on the 996-square-mile training area. Throughout the battle, the 1-94 Cavalry experienced a variety of combat situations including mass casualty exercises, base attacks and other unannounced training events such as chemical attacks to test and teach Soldiers.



Soldiers of the Brigade are participating in a decisive-action training exercise in the desert environment to ensure units remain versatile, responsive and consistently available for current and future contingencies. The exercise, directed by U.S. Army Forces Command (FORSCOM), will serve as the final, major training event ahead of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division's 2021 deployment to the Middle East.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.23.2020 Date Posted: 08.13.2020 11:35 Photo ID: 6309205 VIRIN: 200723-Z-GL488-1031 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 2.01 MB Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 3 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, National Training Center Rotation 20-08.5 [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Bill Boecker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.