Command Sgt. Maj. Matt Erickson (right), senior enlisted leader of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, discusses an optimized footprint and security of the brigade's main command post with Gen. Michael X. Garrett (center), commanding general of U.S. Army Forces Command, and Col. Timothy Kemp, 1/34 ABCT commander, in "the box" July 22, 2020, at the National Training Center, located at Fort Irwin, California. Minnesota National Guard photo by Sgt. Bill Boecker.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.22.2020 Date Posted: 08.13.2020 11:35 Photo ID: 6309198 VIRIN: 200722-Z-GL488-1053 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 4.45 MB Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 3 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, National Training Center Rotation 20-08.5 [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Bill Boecker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.