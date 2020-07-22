National Training Center Rotation 20-08.5

1st Sgt. Chris Reed (left), first sergeant for Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, discusses an optimized security plan of the brigade's main command post with Gen. Michael X. Garrett (right), commanding general of U.S. Army Forces Command, in "the box" July 22, 2020, at the National Training Center, located at Fort Irwin, California. Minnesota National Guard photo by Sgt. Bill Boecker.

