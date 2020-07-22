Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Training Center Rotation 20-08.5 [Image 2 of 4]

    National Training Center Rotation 20-08.5

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Bill Boecker 

    1st Brigade Combat Team, 34th Red Bull Infantry Division

    1st Sgt. Chris Reed (left), first sergeant for Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, discusses an optimized security plan of the brigade's main command post with Gen. Michael X. Garrett (right), commanding general of U.S. Army Forces Command, in "the box" July 22, 2020, at the National Training Center, located at Fort Irwin, California. Minnesota National Guard photo by Sgt. Bill Boecker.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2020
    Date Posted: 08.13.2020 11:35
    Photo ID: 6309202
    VIRIN: 200722-Z-GL488-1077
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 4.97 MB
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Training Center Rotation 20-08.5 [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Bill Boecker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Security
    National Training Center
    General
    FORSCOM
    Red Bulls
    HHC
    NTC
    Michael Garrett
    U.S. Forces Command
    1/34th ABCT
    Armored Brigade Combat Team

