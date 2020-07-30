U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Bernadette C. Phillips, Senior enlisted advisor for U.S. Army NATO Brigade, congratulates and thanks Command Sgt. Maj. Monty C. Drummond as he is awarded a Meritorious Service Medal, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, July30, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2020 03:28
|Photo ID:
|6308377
|VIRIN:
|200730-A-BD610-0012
|Resolution:
|5615x3747
|Size:
|2.37 MB
|Location:
|CHIèVRES, WHT, BE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AFNORTH Bn Relinquishment of Responsibility [Image 21 of 21], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
