AFNORTH Bn Relinquishment of Responsibility

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Bernadette C. Phillips, Senior enlisted advisor for U.S. Army NATO Brigade, congratulates and thanks Command Sgt. Maj. Monty C. Drummond as he is awarded a Meritorious Service Medal, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, July30, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

