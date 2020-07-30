U.S. Army Lt. Col. Gretchen J. Gardner, Commander, Allied Forces North Battalion, adresses the attendance during the Relinquishment of Responsibility ceremony for Allied Forces North Battalion, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, July30, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2020 03:28
|Photo ID:
|6308396
|VIRIN:
|200730-A-BD610-0094
|Resolution:
|4912x7360
|Size:
|3.9 MB
|Location:
|CHIèVRES, WHT, BE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AFNORTH Bn Relinquishment of Responsibility [Image 21 of 21], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS
