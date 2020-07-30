Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFNORTH Bn Relinquishment of Responsibility [Image 14 of 21]

    AFNORTH Bn Relinquishment of Responsibility

    CHIèVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    07.30.2020

    Photo by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Gretchen J. Gardner, Commander, Allied Forces North Battalion, adresses the attendance during the Relinquishment of Responsibility ceremony for Allied Forces North Battalion, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, July30, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2020
    Date Posted: 08.13.2020 03:28
    Photo ID: 6308396
    VIRIN: 200730-A-BD610-0094
    Resolution: 4912x7360
    Size: 3.9 MB
    Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFNORTH Bn Relinquishment of Responsibility [Image 21 of 21], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Change of Responsibility
    USAREUR
    US Army NATO Brigade
    AFNORTH Battalion

