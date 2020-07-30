AFNORTH Bn Relinquishment of Responsibility

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Gretchen J. Gardner, Commander, Allied Forces North Battalion, thanks the outgoing senior enlisted advisor, Command Sgt. Maj. Monty C. Drummond, during the Relinquishment of Responsibility ceremony for Allied Forces North Battalion, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, July30, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

