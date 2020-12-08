Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Remains of Marines, Sailor with 15th MEU transferred to Dover AFB [Image 8 of 10]

    Remains of Marines, Sailor with 15th MEU transferred to Dover AFB

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Brendan Mullin 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Navy Lt. Samuel Cho, chaplain of Battalion Landing Team 1/4, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, pays his respects inside a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Aug. 12, 2020. The remains of seven Marines and a Sailor recovered Aug. 7 off the coast of San Clemente Island following a July 30 assault amphibious vehicle mishap were transferred to Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, for final preparation for burial before being released to their families. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brendan Mullin)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Remains of Marines, Sailor with 15th MEU transferred to Dover AFB [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Brendan Mullin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Remains of Marines, Sailor from 15th MEU transferred to Dover AFB

