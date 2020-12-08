Remains of Marines, Sailor with 15th MEU transferred to Dover AFB

U.S. Marines and Sailors with Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/4, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, render a final salute to the fallen inside a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Aug. 12, 2020. The remains of seven Marines and a Sailor recovered Aug. 7 off the coast of San Clemente Island following a July 30 assault amphibious vehicle mishap were transferred to Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, for final preparation for burial before being released to their families. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brendan Mullin)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2020 21:56
|Photo ID:
|6307607
|VIRIN:
|200812-M-JX780-1267
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|9.86 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CA, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
