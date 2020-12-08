Remains of Marines, Sailor from 15th MEU transferred to Dover AFB

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. – The remains of seven Marines and a Sailor recovered Aug. 7 off the coast of San Clemente Island following a July 30 assault amphibious vehicle mishap were transferred Aug. 12 to Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, from Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California.



Six pallbearers of Marines and Sailors escorted each casket aboard a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III bound for Dover AFB for final preparation for burial before being released to their families for final arrangements.



Transferred were:



Pfc. Bryan J. Baltierra, 18, of Corona, California



Lance Cpl. Marco A. Barranco, 21, of Montebello, California



Pfc. Evan A. Bath, 19, of Oak Creek, Wisconsin



Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class (Fleet Marine Force) Christopher Gnem, 22, of Stockton, California



Pfc. Jack-Ryan Ostrovsky, 20, of Bend, Oregon



Cpl. Wesley A. Rodd, 22, of Harris, Texas



Lance Cpl. Chase D. Sweetwood, 18, of Portland, Oregon



Cpl. Cesar A. Villanueva, 21, of Riverside, California



The remains of Lance Cpl. Guillermo S. Perez, 19, of New Braunfels, Texas, who also died in the AAV mishap July 30, were transferred to Dover AFB on Aug. 5 from MCAS Miramar.



The ages of the deceased have been updated, as a previous press release listed them incorrectly.



Gnem was posthumously advanced to the rank of petty officer third class and posthumously awarded his enlisted Fleet Marine Force Warfare Specialist qualification, having met the criteria set by the Navy for both before his death.



We ask that the privacy of the families be respected as they make final arrangements for their loved ones.



The cause of the July 30 incident is under investigation.



Imagery of the recovery efforts and transfer of remains will be available at https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/15thmeurecovery.



Media should direct all queries to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit Communication Strategy and Operations Office at kassie.mcdole@usmc.mil.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.12.2020 Date Posted: 08.12.2020 21:29 Story ID: 375857 Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Remains of Marines, Sailor from 15th MEU transferred to Dover AFB, by SSgt Kassie McDole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.