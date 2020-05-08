The Throwbot, a throwable microrobot, that records and transmits video and audio reconnaissance, indoors or outdoors, to an operator’s control unit is now in the 96th Security Forces Squadron’s inventory. The new security device gives a response team a safe way to assess a situation, make informed decisions and perform tasks that can lead to saving lives and property. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)
