    Throwbot [Image 4 of 4]

    Throwbot

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2020

    Photo by Samuel King    

    96th Test Wing Public Affairs

    The Throwbot, a throwable microrobot, that records and transmits video and audio reconnaissance, indoors or outdoors, to an operator’s control unit is now in the 96th Security Forces Squadron’s inventory. The new security device gives a response team a safe way to assess a situation, make informed decisions and perform tasks that can lead to saving lives and property. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2020
    Date Posted: 08.12.2020 14:11
    Photo ID: 6306991
    VIRIN: 200805-F-oc707-0603
    Resolution: 3000x2081
    Size: 4.07 MB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Throwbot [Image 4 of 4], by Samuel King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

