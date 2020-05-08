Staff Sgt. Daniel Turnley-Butts, 96th Security Forces Squadron, maneuvers Throwbot, a microrobot that records and transmits video and audio reconnaissance, with a remote-control unit Aug. 5 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. The new security device gives a response team a safe way to assess a situation, make informed decisions and perform tasks that can lead to saving lives and property. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)

