Staff Sgt. Daniel Turnley-Butts, 96th Security Forces Squadron, maneuvers Throwbot, a microrobot that records and transmits video and audio reconnaissance, with a remote-control unit Aug. 5 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. The new security device gives a response team a safe way to assess a situation, make informed decisions and perform tasks that can lead to saving lives and property. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2020 14:11
|Photo ID:
|6306988
|VIRIN:
|200805-F-oc707-0601
|Resolution:
|3000x2049
|Size:
|2.5 MB
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Throwbot [Image 4 of 4], by Samuel King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Throwbot enhances base security mission
