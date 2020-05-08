Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Throwbot [Image 1 of 4]

    Throwbot

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2020

    Photo by Samuel King    

    96th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Daniel Turnley-Butts, 96th Security Forces Squadron, tosses out the Throwbot, a microrobot that records and transmits video and audio reconnaissance, during a demonstration Aug. 5 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. The new security device gives a response team a safe way to assess a situation, make informed decisions and perform tasks that can lead to saving lives and property. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Throwbot [Image 4 of 4], by Samuel King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Throwbot enhances base security mission

