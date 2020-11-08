Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Modified Military Funeral Honors are Conducted for U.S. Coast Guard Seaman Ethan Kelch in Section 64

    Modified Military Funeral Honors are Conducted for U.S. Coast Guard Seaman Ethan Kelch in Section 64

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2020

    Photo by Elizabeth Fraser  

    Arlington National Cemetery

    The U.S. Coast Guard Ceremonial Honor Guard and a bugler from the U.S. Coast Guard Band conduct modified military funeral honors for U.S. Coast Guard Seaman Ethan Kelch in Section 64 of Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, August 11, 2020.

    Kelch’s father, Christopher Kelch, received the flag from his son’s casket.

    (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released) (Photo taken in color and turned to black-and-white)

    Date Taken: 08.11.2020
    Date Posted: 08.12.2020 10:05
    Photo ID: 6306584
    VIRIN: 200811-A-IW468-855
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 11.43 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    This work, Modified Military Funeral Honors are Conducted for U.S. Coast Guard Seaman Ethan Kelch in Section 64 [Image 14 of 14], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    us coast guard
    uscg
    arlington national cemetery
    military funeral honors
    modified
    bugler
    anc
    us coast guard ceremonial guard
    section 64

