A bugler from the U.S. Coast Guard Band renders honors after playing "Taps" as part of modified military funeral honors for U.S. Coast Guard Seaman Ethan Kelch in Section 64 of Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, August 11, 2020.
(U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)
This work, Modified Military Funeral Honors are Conducted for U.S. Coast Guard Seaman Ethan Kelch in Section 64 [Image 14 of 14], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
