    Connecticut Air National Guard prepares for flight

    Connecticut Air National Guard prepares for flight

    EAST GRANBY, CT, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Chanhda Ly 

    103rd Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, Bradley Air National Guard Base

    A Connecticut Air National Guard C-130H Hercules prepares to depart at Bradley Air National Guard Base, East Granby, Conn., Aug. 11, 2020. The 103rd Airlift Wing routinely flies local missions to train tactical airlift capabilities. The C-130H Hercules can accommodate a wide variety of oversized cargo, including vehicles, palletized cargo and military personnel. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Chanhda Ly)

    Date Taken: 08.11.2020
    Date Posted: 08.12.2020 10:01
    Photo ID: 6306572
    VIRIN: 200811-Z-YF348-109
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1023.15 KB
    Location: EAST GRANBY, CT, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Connecticut Air National Guard prepares for flight [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Chanhda Ly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C-130H
    103rd Airlift Wing
    Connecticut ANG
    ConnecticutsHomeTeam
    FlyingYankees

