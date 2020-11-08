A C-130H Hercules assigned to the 103rd Airlift Wing sits on the flight line at Bradley Air National Guard Base, East Granby, Connecticut, Aug. 11, 2020. The C-130 can accommodate a wide variety of oversized cargo, including vehicles, palletized cargo and military personnel. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Chanhda Ly)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2020 10:01
|Photo ID:
|6306575
|VIRIN:
|200811-Z-YF348-112
|Resolution:
|4288x3216
|Size:
|1.66 MB
|Location:
|EAST GRANBY, CT, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Connecticut Air National Guard prepares for flight [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Chanhda Ly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT