Connecticut Air National Guard prepares for flight

A 103rd Maintenance Squadron crew chief marshals a C-103H Hercules at Bradley Air National Guard Base, East Granby, Conn., Aug. 11, 2020. The 103rd Airlift Wing operates C-130H aircraft, which provide key tactical airlift capabilities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Chanhda Ly)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2020 10:01
|Location:
|EAST GRANBY, CT, US
