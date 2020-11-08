India Company Receiving

New recruits with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, make their phone call home during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Aug. 11, 2020. The next time these recruits will contact their families will be by postal mail in 2-3 weeks. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brooke C. Woods)

