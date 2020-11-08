New recruits with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, respond to orders during a contraband brief during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Aug. 11, 2020. At this point, recruits are informed of the articles under the Uniform Code of Military Justice. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brooke C. Woods)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2020 18:42
|Photo ID:
|6305014
|VIRIN:
|200811-M-OQ594-1011
|Resolution:
|3664x2443
|Size:
|1.97 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, India Company Receiving [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Brooke C Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT