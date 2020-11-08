Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    India Company Receiving

    India Company Receiving

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Brooke C Woods 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    A new recruit with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, receives his initial haircut during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Aug. 11, 2020. Recruits received haircuts immediately after arriving to create uniformity. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brooke C. Woods)

    Date Taken: 08.11.2020
    Date Posted: 08.11.2020 18:42
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
