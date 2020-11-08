India Company Receiving

A new recruit with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, receives his initial haircut during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Aug. 11, 2020. Recruits received haircuts immediately after arriving to create uniformity. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brooke C. Woods)
