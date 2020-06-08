Ms. Christina Freese, Deputy Chief of Staff for Resource Management, U.S. Army Materiel Command, describes the scope and size of AMC and outline business opportunities to the assembled members of the Huntsville Association of Small Businesses in advanced Technology at the Jackson Center in Huntsville Alabama on August 6, 2020.



(U.S. Army photo by Eben Boothby)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.06.2020 Date Posted: 08.11.2020 17:11 Photo ID: 6304688 VIRIN: 200806-A-NF979-864 Resolution: 5602x3523 Size: 3.5 MB Location: HUNTSVILLE, AL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AMC resource manager encourages local small business owners to partner [Image 2 of 2], by Eben Boothby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.