AMC resource manager encourages local small business owners to partner

Photo By Eben Boothby | Ms. Christina Freese, Deputy Chief of Staff for Resource Management, U.S. Army...... read more read more Photo By Eben Boothby | Ms. Christina Freese, Deputy Chief of Staff for Resource Management, U.S. Army Materiel Command, describes the scope and size of AMC and outline business opportunities to the assembled members of the Huntsville Association of Small Businesses in advanced Technology at the Jackson Center in Huntsville Alabama on August 6, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Eben Boothby) see less | View Image Page

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Army Materiel Command’s top resource management professional encouraged local businesses to partner with AMC and the Army in support of the warfighter.



During a keynote address at the Huntsville Association of Small Businesses in Advanced Technology’s monthly membership meeting August 6, Christina Freese, AMC deputy chief of staff for resource management, outlined the importance of local partnerships.



“Small business is foundational to our nation and an essential part of the Army and AMC’s mission,” Freese said. “During the resource management cycle, ensuring small business goals are met is an essential part of category management.”



AMC has a more than $46 billion dollar budget, 190,000 military, civilian and contractor employees worldwide, 95 active Army installations, operates the Army’s 26 Organic Industrial Base facilities, oversees seven Army Field Support Brigades, five Transportation Brigades and eight Contracting Support Brigades.



To manage the allocation of money, AMC employs category management as a financial approach to buy smarter and more like a single enterprise. Freese said this method of prioritizing funding delivers more savings, value and efficiency. It eliminates unnecessary contract redundancies; and meets the government’s small business goals.



“AMC is always looking for opportunities to work with small businesses.” said Freese, who leads the command’s day-today resource operations.

AMC looks to small businesses for their innovative approaches to problem solving when addressing new challenges - this speed allows AMC to saves lives on the battlefield, she said.



“Partnering with small businesses gives AMC a huge return on investment for our men and women in uniform because they can take recommendations from the field,” said Jesse Barber, AMC Command Ombudsman, “Small businesses are able to make technological investments quicker than larger business, because they do not require board of director approval for investing in new technology and processes.”



This partnership is important to the Army because it allows for the ability to be responsive and agile when requirements quickly change allowing AMC to meet immediate needs of our men and women in uniform, said Barber.