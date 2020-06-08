Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    AMC resource manager encourages local small business owners to partner [Image 1 of 2]

    AMC resource manager encourages local small business owners to partner

    HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2020

    Photo by Eben Boothby 

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    Ms. Christina Freese, Deputy Chief of Staff for Resource Management, U.S. Army Materiel Command, describes the scope and size of AMC and outline business opportunities to the assembled members of the Huntsville Association of Small Businesses in advanced Technology at the Jackson Center in Huntsville Alabama on August 6, 2020.

    (U.S. Army photo by Eben Boothby)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2020
    Date Posted: 08.11.2020 17:11
    Photo ID: 6304680
    VIRIN: 200806-A-NF979-774
    Resolution: 6370x4009
    Size: 4.7 MB
    Location: HUNTSVILLE, AL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AMC resource manager encourages local small business owners to partner [Image 2 of 2], by Eben Boothby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AMC resource manager encourages local small business owners to partner
    AMC resource manager encourages local small business owners to partner

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Small Business
    AMC
    Army
    Army Materiel Command
    HASBAT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT