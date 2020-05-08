NAVFAC Washington Celebrates Executive Airlift Hangar Complex Construction Milestone

NAVFAC Washington personnel celebrated the raising of the final structural steel beam of the new Executive Airlift Hangar Complex at Joint Base Andrews along with representatives from Air Force District of Washington, Clark Construction Group LLC and other trade partners. Teammates who signed the last structual steel beam include (left to right) Major Jennifer Loughrige, Miles Rowan, Lt. Col. Anthony Ewers, Lt. Cmdr. Cory Maccumbee, Dave Pastrick, Charles Clatterbuck, Lt. j. g. Nate Henderson, Johnny Alam, Abe Al Saeed and Roland Ngogang.

