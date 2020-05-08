Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVFAC Washington Celebrates Executive Airlift Hangar Complex Construction Milestone

    NAVFAC Washington Celebrates Executive Airlift Hangar Complex Construction Milestone

    MD, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2020

    Photo by Matthew Stinson 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Command Washington

    Capt. Ana Franco, NAVFAC Washington operations officer, signs the final structural steel beam of the new Executive Airlift Hangar Complex at Joint Base Andrews Aug. 5, 2020.

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    by Matthew Stinson

    NAVFAC Washington Celebrates Executive Airlift Hangar Complex Construction Milestone

