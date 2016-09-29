Sattie, retired, 20th Security Forces Squadron (SFS) military working dog (MWD), is having her bottom tooth pulled, due to a cavity, at the 20th Operation Medical Readiness Dental Squadron, Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Aug.3, 2020. Sattie, had a cavity in her upper incisor tooth, as well as a tooth on the lower jaw which required dental work. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Brewer)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2016
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2020 10:50
|Photo ID:
|6303709
|VIRIN:
|200803-F-YA436-1007
|Resolution:
|2848x2192
|Size:
|600.94 KB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MWD root canal [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Kaitlyn Brewer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
