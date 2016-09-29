Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    MWD root canal [Image 6 of 7]

    MWD root canal

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2016

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Brewer 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Sattie, retired 20th Security Forces Squadron (SFS) military working dog
    (MWD), has cotton placed on her tongue to hold her breathing tube in place,
    during a root canal surgery at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Aug. 3,
    2020. Sattie, had a cavity on her upper canine resulting in a filling being placed
    by the 20th Operation Medical Readiness Dental Squadron team. (U.S. Air Force
    photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Brewer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2016
    Date Posted: 08.11.2020 10:50
    Photo ID: 6303703
    VIRIN: 200803-F-YA436-1006
    Resolution: 6357x4479
    Size: 6.68 MB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MWD root canal [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Kaitlyn Brewer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MWD root canal
    MWD root canal
    MWD root canal
    MWD root canal
    MWD root canal
    MWD root canal
    MWD root canal

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    MWD root canal

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT