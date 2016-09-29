Sattie, retired 20th Security Forces Squadron (SFS) military working dog

(MWD), has cotton placed on her tongue to hold her breathing tube in place,

during a root canal surgery at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Aug. 3,

2020. Sattie, had a cavity on her upper canine resulting in a filling being placed

by the 20th Operation Medical Readiness Dental Squadron team. (U.S. Air Force

photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Brewer)

Date Taken: 09.29.2016 Date Posted: 08.11.2020 Photo ID: 6303703 Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US This work, MWD root canal [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Kaitlyn Brewer