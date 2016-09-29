Sattie, retired 20th Security Forces Squadron (SFS) military working dog
(MWD), has cotton placed on her tongue to hold her breathing tube in place,
during a root canal surgery at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Aug. 3,
2020. Sattie, had a cavity on her upper canine resulting in a filling being placed
by the 20th Operation Medical Readiness Dental Squadron team. (U.S. Air Force
photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Brewer)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2016
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2020 10:50
|Photo ID:
|6303703
|VIRIN:
|200803-F-YA436-1006
|Resolution:
|6357x4479
|Size:
|6.68 MB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MWD root canal [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Kaitlyn Brewer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
