200809-N-RU810-1030 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 9, 2020) Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Anne Canta, front, from San Francisco, and Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Trevor Franco, from Idaho Falls, Idaho, both assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), grade a target during a small arms qualification shoot on the ship’s starboard aircraft elevator. America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Vincent E. Zline)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.09.2020 Date Posted: 08.10.2020 19:24 Photo ID: 6302889 VIRIN: 200809-N-RU810-1030 Resolution: 3359x5039 Size: 1.08 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Small Arms Qualification Shoot [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Vincent Zline, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.