USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Small Arms Qualification Shoot

200809-N-RU810-1033 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 9, 2020) Operations Specialist 1st Class Brittany Coleman, from Houston, assigned to forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), dons a life preserver before a small arms qualification gun shoot on the ship’s starboard aircraft elevator. America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Vincent E. Zline)

