    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Small Arms Qualification Shoot [Image 1 of 5]

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.09.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Vincent Zline 

    USS America (LHA 6)

    200809-N-RU810-1016 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 9, 2020) Aviation Ordnanceman 1st Class Geoffery Robles, from Phoenix, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), loads an M9 magazine for a small arms qualification shoot. America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Vincent E. Zline)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2020
    Date Posted: 08.10.2020 19:24
    Photo ID: 6302885
    VIRIN: 200809-N-RU810-1016
    Resolution: 3345x5018
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Small Arms Qualification Shoot [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Vincent Zline, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

