U.S. Soldiers with Delta Company, 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade conduct preventative maintenance and inspections on a CH-47 Chinook helicopter at the 28th ECAB's mobilization station. Their work ensures that our aircrews fly and conduct their missions safely. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua Mayro)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2020 19:08
|Photo ID:
|6302871
|VIRIN:
|200810-Z-IK914-104
|Resolution:
|1152x864
|Size:
|230.51 KB
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Inspections and maintenance [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT