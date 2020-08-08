Inspections and maintenance

U.S. Soldiers with Delta Company, 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade conduct preventative maintenance and inspections on a CH-47 Chinook helicopter at the 28th ECAB's mobilization station. Their work ensures that our aircrews fly and conduct their missions safely. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua Mayro)

