Arizona National Guard delivers medical-grade reusable gowns to nursing homes

Citizen-Soldiers of the Arizona National Guard delivered medical-grade reusable fabric gowns Aug. 10, 2020, to long-term healthcare facilities across Arizona. These deliveries are the culminating step in a partnership between government and local industry that began earlier this year when 40,000 yards of fabric was flown to Phoenix by the 161st Air Refueling Wing from North Carolina to manufacture personal protective equipment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin).

