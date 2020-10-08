Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arizona National Guard delivers medical-grade reusable gowns to nursing homes [Image 4 of 11]

    Arizona National Guard delivers medical-grade reusable gowns to nursing homes

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin 

    161st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    Citizen-Soldiers of the Arizona National Guard delivered COVID-19 related posters Aug. 10, 2020, to long-term healthcare facilities across Arizona. The posters were delivered in conjunction with the delivery of medical-grade reusable fabric gowns, which was the culminating step in a partnership between government and local industry that began earlier this year when 40,000 yards of fabric was flown to Phoenix by the 161st Air Refueling Wing from North Carolina to manufacture personal protective equipment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2020
    Date Posted: 08.10.2020 17:30
    Photo ID: 6302787
    VIRIN: 200810-Z-CC902-0033
    Resolution: 4512x3008
    Size: 7.37 MB
    Location: AZ, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arizona National Guard delivers medical-grade reusable gowns to nursing homes [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Michael Matkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

