A Soldier conducts testing of integrated, flexible cables during an obstacle course at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, in August 2019
|08.14.2019
|08.10.2020 10:45
|6301941
|190814-O-AQ639-479
|2398x2507
|1.68 MB
|ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US
|1
|0
|0
This work, In modernization push, Army researches integrated power cables for Soldiers [Image 8 of 8], by Daniel Lafontaine, identified by DVIDS
