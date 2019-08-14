Date Taken: 08.14.2019 Date Posted: 08.10.2020 10:44 Photo ID: 6301939 VIRIN: 190814-O-AQ639-631 Resolution: 3127x2526 Size: 1.64 MB Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, In modernization push, Army researches integrated power cables for Soldiers [Image 8 of 8], by Daniel Lafontaine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.