Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    In modernization push, Army researches integrated power cables for Soldiers [Image 4 of 8]

    In modernization push, Army researches integrated power cables for Soldiers

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2019

    Photo by Daniel Lafontaine 

    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command C5ISR Center

    A Soldier conducts testing of integrated, flexible cables during an obstacle course at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, in August 2019.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2019
    Date Posted: 08.10.2020 10:44
    Photo ID: 6301938
    VIRIN: 190814-O-AQ639-406
    Resolution: 3138x2415
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, In modernization push, Army researches integrated power cables for Soldiers [Image 8 of 8], by Daniel Lafontaine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    In modernization push, Army researches integrated power cables for Soldiers
    In modernization push, Army researches integrated power cables for Soldiers
    In modernization push, Army researches integrated power cables for Soldiers
    In modernization push, Army researches integrated power cables for Soldiers
    In modernization push, Army researches integrated power cables for Soldiers
    In modernization push, Army researches integrated power cables for Soldiers
    In modernization push, Army researches integrated power cables for Soldiers
    In modernization push, Army researches integrated power cables for Soldiers

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    C5ISR Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT